Lavender Festival at Milton, Delaware

We went to Lavender Festival in Milton, Delaware yesterday. When one mentions lavender fields the immediate connection is Provence, France or Furano, Hokkaido, Japan and of course, I know this local lavender field in Milton is a much small scale but still struck me with curiosity because I have never been exposed to the lavender plants before. To be honest when I fist saw the plant I had to stop to think what was the best way to produce any interesting and artistic photographs. Butterfly and bee seemed to have come to rescue, for now anyway.

