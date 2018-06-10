Lavender Festival at Milton, Delaware

by shungphotography
June 10, 2018
Leave a comment
Photography

We went to Lavender Festival in Milton, Delaware yesterday. When one mentions lavender fields the immediate connection is Provence, France or Furano, Hokkaido, Japan and of course, I know this local lavender field in Milton is a much small scale but still struck me with curiosity because I have never been exposed to the lavender plants before. To be honest when I fist saw the plant I had to stop to think what was the best way to produce any interesting and artistic photographs.  Butterfly and bee seemed to have come to rescue, for now anyway.

DSC_0807sDSC_0764sDSC_0760sDSC_0796sDSC_0799sDSC_0783sDSC_0785sDSC_0801sDSC_0780sDSC_0779s

Advertisements
Posted by

A retired professional engineer turns nature lover and photographer

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s