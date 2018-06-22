Macro Photography

When shooting macro photos I always try to keep the subject simple and with large aperture (f<4) the fuzzy background usually make the subject stand out. Of course, it will be nice the surrounding color blends well with the subject. One other thing I love to do is shooting into the sun that often times creates a magical effect to the subject. I used Nikon D600 camera with Tamron 90mm macro lens.

Hope you like some of the images. Your comments are always appreciated.

