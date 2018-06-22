Macro Photography

by shungphotography
June 22, 2018
2 comments
Photography

When shooting macro photos I always try to keep the subject simple and with large aperture (f<4) the fuzzy background usually make the subject stand out. Of course, it will be nice the surrounding color blends well with the subject. One other thing I love to do is shooting into the sun that often times creates a magical effect to the subject. I used Nikon D600 camera with Tamron 90mm macro lens.

DSC_1251sDSC_1250s DSC_1266-1sDSC_1254-1s

DSC_0517sDSC_0524-1sDSC_5501s

Hope you like some of the images. Your comments are always appreciated.

Advertisements
Posted by

A retired professional engineer turns nature lover and photographer

2 thoughts on “Macro Photography”

  2. lienfu@aol.com says:

    Dear Keihong: Thank you very much. It is very import advice. I will remember it, and pick up a nice day to practice a few shots.

    Lien fu Huang

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s