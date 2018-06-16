Star Trails from Backyard

by shungphotography
June 16, 2018
2 comments
Nature, Photography

It was a special day (birthday) for me yesterday. The sky was unusually clear and I was able to see many stars from my deck. I quickly located the Big Dipper Constellation and from there identified the Polaris that just barely escaped the house next door. I figured why not shot the star trails for this special occasion. I used the Interval Time Shooting in my Nikon D600 camera with Tokina 16-28mm lens. Here are the camera settings: ISO 400, shooting on 30 second interval for about 200 shots taking almost two hours – once the camera started clicking I just went to bed. I used a special star trails software to stack up all these shots to produce this star trails image this morning!

