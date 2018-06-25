Macro Photography III – Lotus

by shungphotography
June 25, 2018
4 comments
Nature, Photography

July usually is the time to see full blossom of lotuses at Kenilworth Aquatic Gardens in Washington, DC.  But we couldn’t wait to check out the conditions yesterday. Yes, there were a lot of blossom to photograph but due to the recent heavy rain many paths between ponds were flooded and deemed inaccessible. I continued using my Olympus mirrorless camera with 50mm macro lens to shoot these lovely flowers.

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERAOLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERAOLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERAOLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERAOLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERAOLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERAOLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERAOLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERAOLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

Advertisements
Posted by

A retired professional engineer turns nature lover and photographer

4 thoughts on “Macro Photography III – Lotus”

  2. shungphotography says:

    Thank you! I’m happy that you like my lotus photos.

  4. shungphotography says:

    Thank you so much. I had lots of fun shooting these lovely flowers!

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s