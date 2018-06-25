July usually is the time to see full blossom of lotuses at Kenilworth Aquatic Gardens in Washington, DC. But we couldn’t wait to check out the conditions yesterday. Yes, there were a lot of blossom to photograph but due to the recent heavy rain many paths between ponds were flooded and deemed inaccessible. I continued using my Olympus mirrorless camera with 50mm macro lens to shoot these lovely flowers.

Advertisements