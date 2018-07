I went back to Kenilworth Aquatic Gardens yesterday morning. To beat the heat, I started early at 7 and finished shooting at 9 when the heat started to build up (it reached almost 100 degree in the afternoon). I used my Nikon D600 camera with Tamron 90mm macro lens for almost all the shots. I wish I had brought my ND (Neutral Density) lens with me to cut down the bright sun especially on the while flowers.

