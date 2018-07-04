Dragonflies III

July is always the good time to photograph dragonflies near the water, such as Kenilworth Aquatic Gardens and Lilypons Water Gardens. Over the years I have taken many of them and here are a few to share with you.
What a great job you did ! Must have been so tricky!
Thank you! It is a bit tricky to photograph dragonflies in terms of finding simple and interesting backgrounds and not to scare them away. Fortunately, unlike butterfly dragonfly usually come back to the same spot several times. So if you don’t capture it the first time, just set up the camera and patiently wait for the 2nd chance.