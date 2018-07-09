National Harbor – MGM – 2018.7.8.

July 9, 2018
National Harbor is the new recreational addition to Metropolitan Washington area and the opening of MGM Resort/Casino has drawn many locals and tourists.

The fountain shows at MGM terrace are a big attraction:

But the big surprise for me was to capture the “car trails” of the heavy-traffic Capital Beltway – I-495 next to MGM Resort.

One thought on “National Harbor – MGM – 2018.7.8.”

  1. Biing Lin says:

    Stephen

    I have not seen any photos of sunflower from you. I would like to let you know it is in full bloom at McKee-Beshers

    Good night

    Biing

    On Mon, Jul 9, 2018 at 8:05 PM Stephen Hung Photography wrote:

    > shungphotography posted: “National Harbor is the new recreational addition > to Metropolitan Washington area and the opening of MGM Resort/Casino has > drawn many locals and tourists. The fountain shows at MGM terrace are a big > attraction: But the big surprise for me was t” >

