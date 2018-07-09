National Harbor is the new recreational addition to Metropolitan Washington area and the opening of MGM Resort/Casino has drawn many locals and tourists.
The fountain shows at MGM terrace are a big attraction:
But the big surprise for me was to capture the “car trails” of the heavy-traffic Capital Beltway – I-495 next to MGM Resort.
Stephen
I have not seen any photos of sunflower from you. I would like to let you know it is in full bloom at McKee-Beshers
Good night
Biing
On Mon, Jul 9, 2018 at 8:05 PM Stephen Hung Photography wrote:
