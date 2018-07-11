Sunflowers under Morning Light

It was a beautiful morning, nice and cool yesterday. I enjoyed my time wandering in McKee Beshers sunflower field and took these pictures. Hope you enjoy viewing them.
Very nice! Sunflowers are always fun to photograph!
Thank you! Tulips, lotuses and sunflowers are my top three flowers to photograph. I guess after this I’m going have to wait until next spring for tulips, sad!
Stunning yellows and exceptional detail.
Thank you. Yes, the yellows were bright against the blue sky. These are freshly bloom flowers under the soft morning light, such favorable photo conditions!
You’re welcome and yes that early morning light really makes a difference.
The yellow against the blue, so clear and strong. Sun against summer sky.
The colours of the Swedish flag 😊🇸🇪
Thank you for your wonderful comments. Yes, it reflects the color of Swedish flag!