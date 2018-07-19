Sunflower seeds are maturing that attract lots of birds especially golden finches. Taking advantage of cool and pleasant morning yesterday, I went back to McKee Beshers sunflower field to photograph some of these beautiful golden finches. Instead of using tripod last time, I decided to use monopod that gave me better mobility in capturing the ever-moving finches. The trick was to hold the camera with heavy 600mm lens steady to produce sharp images.
Wow! Great shots.
Thank you! Glad you like them!
they are so beautiful
Thank you, it was fun but challenging in taking these photos!
Beatuiful pictures. I love both the flowers and the stunning little Goldfinch. Like pure sunshine both.
Miriam
Thank you, Miriam, glad you enjoy these images!
Beautiful!
Thank you!