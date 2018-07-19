Golden Finches

by shungphotography
July 19, 2018
8 comments
Nature, Photography

Sunflower seeds are maturing that attract lots of birds especially golden finches.  Taking advantage of cool and pleasant morning yesterday, I went back to McKee Beshers sunflower field to photograph some of these beautiful golden finches. Instead of using tripod last time, I decided to use monopod that gave me better mobility in capturing the ever-moving finches. The trick was to hold the camera with heavy 600mm lens steady to produce sharp images.

DSC_1927sD7K_1722sD7K_1754sD7K_1769sD7K_1780sD7K_1882sD7K_1857sD7K_1873sD7K_1863s

Posted by

A retired professional engineer turns nature lover and photographer

8 thoughts on “Golden Finches”

    • shungphotography says:

      Thank you, it was fun but challenging in taking these photos!

  3. delphini510 says:

    Beatuiful pictures. I love both the flowers and the stunning little Goldfinch. Like pure sunshine both.

    Miriam

    • shungphotography says:

      Thank you, Miriam, glad you enjoy these images!

