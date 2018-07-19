Sunflower seeds are maturing that attract lots of birds especially golden finches. Taking advantage of cool and pleasant morning yesterday, I went back to McKee Beshers sunflower field to photograph some of these beautiful golden finches. Instead of using tripod last time, I decided to use monopod that gave me better mobility in capturing the ever-moving finches. The trick was to hold the camera with heavy 600mm lens steady to produce sharp images.

Advertisements