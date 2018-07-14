Morning Fog, Sunflowers and Golden Finches

July 14, 2018
For the third time in the past week I went back to McKee Beshers sunflower field in Poolesville, Maryland yesterday with the hope of capturing some birds coming for the sunflower seeds. On the way to the sunflower field I saw the amazing scenes of morning fog in the valley and could not resist but to stop to capture the images. Once in the field, I found a “good” spot to set up my camera with 600mm telephoto lens and then wait, wait and wait for the appearance of birds. I began to feel this was a lot more difficult than shooting the bald eagles diving for fish at Conowingo Dam that I was fairly successful in many occasions. Some golden finches finally showed up in my camera range after three hours of waiting.

