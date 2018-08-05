I took some hummingbird images last week using my Nikon D600 camera with 28-300mm lens. However, I was not 100% satisfied what I got because I had to crop so much and tended to lose the fine resolution. I decided to go back and using my 150-600mm lens yesterday. The results are much better and hope you do enjoy viewing them!
Thank you for sharing these photos of the Hummingbirds. They are all magically beautiful.
miriam
Hi Miriam, thank you so much and glad you like these hummer images. It was challenging because they moved so fast but fun to take these photos and glad they turned okay. Have a nice day, Stephen
Really beautiful shots!!! I only tried to photograph hummingbirds last year, when I went to California for the first time… I know how fast they can be!!! So very good job with these photos!!
By the way, what’s the brand of your 150-600mm??
Yes, it’s quite a challenge to photograph hummingbirds because they move so fast! Glad you like these images. My150-600mm is a Tamron brand that I’ve been very happy with – quick focus and sharp image!
Oh, that’s great! Glad to hear from a happy Tamron user!!! I was actually looking for a new telephoto and this one is one of the options I’m considering!! Although it might be a bit too big for me, hehehe, so my other candidate is the 100-400mm also from Tamron. 🙂
I got it from BH Photos last year for $799 when it was discounted for $100, primarily for shooting bald eagles. It is considered as one of the lighter 600mm lenses, so if you have strong arm you could almost hand held!
https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1013957-REG/tamron_a011_n_sp_150_600mm_f_5_6_3_di.html