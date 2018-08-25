Sunset at Smith Island, Maryland

by shungphotography
August 25, 2018
Smith Island is a tiny island in Chesapeake Bay with population about 300. Smith Island has no airport and no bridges to the mainland; it can be accessed only by boat. Passenger-only ferries connect Smith Island at Ewell to Point Lookout, Maryland, and Reedville, Virginia, on the Western shore of the Chesapeake Bay (seasonal) and from Crisfield, Maryland on its Eastern Shore (year-round).

We took the ferry from Crisfield at 12:30 pm sharp and the boat ride took about 45 minutes on a choppy sea to our destination, Ewell. The Innkeeper met us at the dock with his van and took us to his Smith Island B&B Inn.

DSC_2811 The main transportation means on the island are golf cart, bicycle and “two old feet”. We chose the last option by exploring the best sunset spot as soon as we checked in the inn. We ended up choosing the dock where we arrived by boat. Alerted by our innkeeper that every store and restaurant on the island closes for the day at 4:00 pm, we went to the restaurant at the dockside at 3. What to eat? Of course, crab cake and the official Maryland State dessert, Smith Island cake, yum, yum!

DSC_2831sDSC_2820sDSC_2832s

Now with full stomach it’s time to wait for sunset images!

DSC_2919sDSC_2925sDSC_2928sDSC_2929s

