Morning Sun at Smith Island, Maryland

Featured photo shows the morning sky just before sunrise, taken at Ewell Dock, Smith Island. As the sun rose I was more attracted to the scenes in my back that showed the soft sun light reflecting on the pier and the houses.
Lovely, as always! Keep shooting and sharing!
Thank you for the encouragement!
So peaceful!
The dock was very quiet for I was the only person crazy enough to get up so early to see the sunrise that help me in the mood of capturing these “peaceful” shots. As I was almost done I started seeing people loading bushel and bushel of crabs going to the mainland with our boat.
beautiful, stephen. i love the gold tones in these photos
Thank you, the early morning glow was indeed beautiful – I guess it paid to get up early!