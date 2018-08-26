Morning Sun at Smith Island, Maryland

August 26, 2018
Featured photo shows the morning sky just before sunrise, taken at Ewell Dock, Smith Island.  As the sun rose I was more attracted to the scenes in my back that showed the soft sun light reflecting on the pier and the houses.

6 thoughts on "Morning Sun at Smith Island, Maryland"

  shungphotography says:

    The dock was very quiet for I was the only person crazy enough to get up so early to see the sunrise that help me in the mood of capturing these “peaceful” shots. As I was almost done I started seeing people loading bushel and bushel of crabs going to the mainland with our boat.

    shungphotography says:

      Thank you, the early morning glow was indeed beautiful – I guess it paid to get up early!

