Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge Landscape

Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge near Cambridge, Maryland, about a two hour drive from my home in Frederick, MD is one of my favorite places to visit. The landscape is beautiful at sunrise and sunset time and there are always plenty of birds, such as bald eagles, ospreys, herons and egrets to photograph, especially snow geese during winter time.

I have photographed these posts in the shallow pond many times under different conditions in the past but it was very unique to see many sea gulls resting on them when we visited there last week.

