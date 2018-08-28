Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge Landscape

by shungphotography
August 28, 2018
3 comments
Landscape, Photography

Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge near Cambridge, Maryland, about a two hour drive from my home in Frederick, MD is one of my favorite places to visit. The landscape is beautiful at sunrise and sunset time and there are always plenty of birds, such as bald eagles, ospreys, herons and egrets to photograph, especially snow geese during winter time.

I have photographed these posts in the shallow pond many times under different conditions in the past but it was very unique to see many sea gulls resting on them when we visited there last week.

DSC_1028_29_30_s

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERAOLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERAD7K_2606s

 

 

Posted by

A retired professional engineer turns nature lover and photographer

3 thoughts on “Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge Landscape”

  2. shungphotography says:

    Thank you, you mean the flock of snow geese flying over the sunset sky? yes, it was a rare opportunity to capture that image!

