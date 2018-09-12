Morning Light at Badlands National Park, SD

We began our 9-day photo adventure trip yesterday by flying from Washington, DC to Rapid City, SD. Despite our late check in to our hotel at Wall last night, we got up early at 5:30 am this morning and drove 30 minutes to Big Badland Overlook to see the sunrise and capture some of the soft morning light shining on the rocks of Badlands. I used my Olympus mirrorless camera with 8mm fisheye lens that I paid $98 several months ago. We spent all day at the Badlands to catch some wildlife today and will continue explore Black Hills area before heading to Theodore Roosevelt National Park in North Dakoda and wind up our adventure by visiting Devils Tower in Wyoming.

