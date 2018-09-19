Close Encounter with Bison

by shungphotography
September 19, 2018
2 comments
Photography, Landscape, Wildlife

There are lots of bison in Custer State Park in the Black Hill Region of South Dakoda. While we were driving through the Wildlife Loop one afternoon last week , we encountered these animals crossing the road thus creating quite a traffic jam but providing great opportunity to photograph these magnificent animals in close range. We got lucky again to see a herd of bison coming down from the hill to the roadway in front of us when we visited Theodore Roosevelt National Park, North Unit.

Wildlife Loop at Custer State Park:

DSC_3489sDSC_3500sDSC_3501s

DSCN5792ss

Theodore Roosevelt National Park, North Unit:

DSCN5876-1sDSCN5859sDSCN5878-1ssDSCN5806sDSC_3979ss

Advertisements
Posted by

A retired professional engineer turns nature lover and photographer

2 thoughts on “Close Encounter with Bison”

  2. shungphotography says:

    Yes, we’ve been pretty lucky in capture some wildlife photos during the trip. I’ll post some more later.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s