Close Encounter with Bison

There are lots of bison in Custer State Park in the Black Hill Region of South Dakoda. While we were driving through the Wildlife Loop one afternoon last week , we encountered these animals crossing the road thus creating quite a traffic jam but providing great opportunity to photograph these magnificent animals in close range. We got lucky again to see a herd of bison coming down from the hill to the roadway in front of us when we visited Theodore Roosevelt National Park, North Unit.

Wildlife Loop at Custer State Park:

Theodore Roosevelt National Park, North Unit:

