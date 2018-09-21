Devil’s Tower National Monument in Wyoming

by shungphotography
September 21, 2018
1 comment
Landscape, National Park, Photography

When I toured Devil’s Tower (865 feet – 265 meters tall) last week, it made me think about two towering rocks I toured previously, the first one is Shiprock near Farmington, New Mexico that we visited in October 2016 – it stands1583 feet (482.5 meters) and the second one Spider Rock in Canyon de Chelly National Monument in NE Arizona that we toured in 2012. It measures 750 feet tall or 229 meters. All three of them are impressive monuments and have been symbols to native Americans with stories to tell.

DSC_4105_6_7_NIKsDSC_4063_4_5_tonemapped-s

Shiprock in New Mexico:

DSC_5234s

Spider Rock in Arizona:

DSC_0370_1_2_tonemapped-s

Advertisements
Posted by

A retired professional engineer turns nature lover and photographer

One thought on “Devil’s Tower National Monument in Wyoming”

  1. delphini510 says:

    Those are wonderful photographs and amazing rocks.
    I will keep your post starred until I found the stories the Native Americans told.
    Thanks you.

    Miriam

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s