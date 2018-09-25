Needles Highway (Route 87) near Custer, SD

We took a late afternoon drive on Needles Highway (Route 87) north of Custer Sate Park and really enjoyed viewing all the spires along the highway when the sunset light was reflected from the magnificent spires.
Waaw what a beautiful Pictures.
I will have to learn a lot before I can handle it.
Congrats
Theo-Herbots
https://groetenuittienen.blog/
Thank you for visiting my blog and enjoying my photos, come again!
Beautiful!
Thank you!
Fantastic light and colors, Stephen. 😃
Thank you, Jane. Late afternoon before sunset was definitely the right time to drive through this fantastic highway with all the spires.
Awesome!
Thank you! It was a beautiful drive in late afternoon. I could not stop at enough places for picture taking that my wife was wondering when we would get back to hotel!
Funny!