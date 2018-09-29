More Landscape Photos of Badlands N.P.

by shungphotography
September 29, 2018
I have previously posted two sets of morning light images taken at Badlands National Park during our recent trip. This is my last set of the magnificent landscape photos I took after the sunrise hour. As I mentioned previously I wish we could have stayed at least one extra day to see and photograph more of this fantastic park, especially sunset scenery and night sky. May be next time!

4 thoughts on “More Landscape Photos of Badlands N.P.”

    • shungphotography says:

      Thank you, Jane! The park exceeded my expectation, such fantastic landscape to see and photograph, I’m sure I’ll be going back!

    • shungphotography says:

      Thank you, Frank. It was a wonderful trip to see and photography Badlands landscape! I’ll do it again anytime!

