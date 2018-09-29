More Landscape Photos of Badlands N.P.

I have previously posted two sets of morning light images taken at Badlands National Park during our recent trip. This is my last set of the magnificent landscape photos I took after the sunrise hour. As I mentioned previously I wish we could have stayed at least one extra day to see and photograph more of this fantastic park, especially sunset scenery and night sky. May be next time!
Gorgeous images, Stephen. Love the yellow mounds- great capture. One of my favorite parks. 😍
Thank you, Jane! The park exceeded my expectation, such fantastic landscape to see and photograph, I’m sure I’ll be going back!
Wonderful Stephen. Straight out of legend.
Thank you, Frank. It was a wonderful trip to see and photography Badlands landscape! I’ll do it again anytime!