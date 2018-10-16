Missions San Buenaventura and Santa Barbara

We visited Mission Santa Barbara and Mission San Buenaventura at Ventura on our last day of touring Los Angeles last week. Mission Santa Barbara was founded on December 4, 1786. It is an incredible beautiful and spacious mission with a nice garden. San Buenaventura Mission was founded on Easter Sunday, March 31, 1782. It is small compared to Mission Santa Barbara but with adorable architectures located in downtown Ventura

