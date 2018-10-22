Mist Great Falls – 2018.10.22.

by shungphotography
October 22, 2018
Landscape, Photography

I’ve been taking misty Great Falls photos in the fall for many years but still get excited to see and photograph these beautiful scenes. When I found out the temperature dipped down to close to freezing point this morning, I decided to join the commuters to fight the traffic from Frederick, MD to the Virginia side of the Great Falls Park that normally takes 45 minutes but this morning it doubled the time to an hour and half. Yes, there were plenty of mist coming out from the River making the river scenes so mystically beautiful. In addition, the soft morning light reflecting the gold color from the rocks and background tree leave really make the scenes incredibly attractive. I guess it was worth getting up early and fighting the traffic this morning!

