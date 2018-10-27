Ohiopyle State Park, PA

by shungphotography
October 27, 2018
2 comments
Landscape, Nature, Photography

I took an overnight trip to Ohiopyle Sate Park in southwestern Pennsylvania two days ago. It’s about a two and half hour drive from Frederick where I live. Usually this time of year the fall foliage colors should reach the peak conditions but not this time, still a bit too early. Nevertheless, we had fun touring and photographing the beautiful waterfalls, rapids and a natural water slide.

Ohiopyle Falls:

DSC_4598s

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

DSC_4572s

Cucumber Falls:

DSC_4593s

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

Natural Water Slide:

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERAOLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

DSC_4626s

2 thoughts on “Ohiopyle State Park, PA”

  2. shungphotography says:

    It’s indeed a very scenic park. I wish I could go back next week to capture the peak fall foliage color as background of waterfalls or just simply the forest areas.

