Covered Bridges in Frederick, Maryland

Frederick Count has three of the eight remaining covered bridges in Maryland. I made a special trip to view and photograph these three bridges with beautiful autumn colors this week.
Roddy Road Covered Bridge
Utica Mills Covered Bridge
Loy’s Station Covered Bridge
Beautiful!!!
Thank you! Autumn is the best time to go!
Great shots, as usual!
Thank you! Great to hear from you again and glad you still follow my postings. Ready for another African adventure? I missed Namibia trip very much! You can also follow me on Facebook.