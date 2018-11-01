Covered Bridges in Frederick, Maryland

November 1, 2018
Landscape, Photography

Frederick Count has three of the eight remaining covered bridges in Maryland. I made a special trip to view and photograph these three bridges with beautiful autumn colors this week.

Roddy Road Covered BridgeOLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERAOLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

Utica Mills Covered Bridge

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

Loy’s Station Covered Bridge

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERAOLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERAOLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERAOLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERAOLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

