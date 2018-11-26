I Don’t Want Let Go Autumn Yet ….

by shungphotography
November 26, 2018
8 comments
Landscape, Photography

Autumn is my favorite season and I hate to see the end of it despite the winter is closing in, like 3 inches of snow fall we had last week. So when I woke up yesterday morning and realized the sun was coming up and the temperature was relatively warm, I quickly grabbed my camera and took a drive to the nearby country roads and parks to see if I could still capture some autumn colors.

Posted by

A retired professional engineer turns nature lover and photographer

8 thoughts on "I Don't Want Let Go Autumn Yet …."

  4. shungphotography says:

    Thank you! Good thing it was early Sunday morning so I could stop the car and take the picture without worrying about traffic!

