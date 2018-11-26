I Don’t Want Let Go Autumn Yet ….

Autumn is my favorite season and I hate to see the end of it despite the winter is closing in, like 3 inches of snow fall we had last week. So when I woke up yesterday morning and realized the sun was coming up and the temperature was relatively warm, I quickly grabbed my camera and took a drive to the nearby country roads and parks to see if I could still capture some autumn colors.
Lovely!
Thank you so much!
The 3rd one (with the fence) is stunning.
Thank you! It was someone’s ranch, a nice view at sunrise!
No wonder why!!! Those colors are beautiful! I specially love the road between the yellow trees
Thank you! Good thing it was early Sunday morning so I could stop the car and take the picture without worrying about traffic!
Gorgeous pictures 🙂
Thank you so much!