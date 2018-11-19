First Snowfall in Frederick and Morning After….

November 19, 2018
We got our first major snowfall (3 inches) in Frederick last Thursday (Nov 15) that was a bit earlier than normal. I went to Carroll Park near downtown Frederick to take some pictures during the heavy snow fall.

The next morning it was sun shining with beautiful soft light so I walked along our community trail to get a few shots. The autumn leaves with white snow on the ground really show nice contrast.

