First Snowfall in Frederick and Morning After….

We got our first major snowfall (3 inches) in Frederick last Thursday (Nov 15) that was a bit earlier than normal. I went to Carroll Park near downtown Frederick to take some pictures during the heavy snow fall.
The next morning it was sun shining with beautiful soft light so I walked along our community trail to get a few shots. The autumn leaves with white snow on the ground really show nice contrast.
Advertisements
I love when autumn and winter meet! It’s a beautiful contrast between the golden tones and the immaculate white… Gorgeous shots!!
Yes, that was a rare opportunity to make these shots showing beautiful contrast. It’s early to have 3 inches of snow in November in DC area. Thank you for your comments.
Gorgeous photos!
Thank you!
Awesomeness!
Thank you! My wife thought I was crazy to go out photographing in the middle of heavy snow but I really had a lot of fun! The morning walk was just gorgeous under the attractive morning light.
All these photos are just wonderful work of art. Thank you Stephen.
miriam
Thank you, Miriam. Great to hear from you again. Yes, I love the contrast of golden leaves and white snow on the ground.