Holiday Lights in Downtown Frederick

During the year-end holiday season each year downtown Frederick becomes so brightly alive with splendid light decoration on two main street, Market and Patrick Streets. There are people coming for Christmas shopping, for dinner at any of many good restaurants, for concert at music hall or just stroll around enjoying the holiday spirits. As I have posted earlier folks also coming to Carroll Creek to view the light small boat displays under the theme of “Sailing through the Winter Solstice”.

I took this first image two weeks ago with dry street conditions,

and oddly I was waiting for a rainy evening to come. Well, it did come two days ago so I quickly arrived the site to capture a few more photos. I like the wet streets and sidewalks that created the beautiful reflections. It was also more interesting in taking the photos of pedestrians with umbrellas.

Happy Holidays to All!!

