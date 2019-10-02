Yellowstone National Park – Fall 2019

by shungphotography
October 2, 2019
2 comments
Landscape, National Park, Photography, Wildlife, World Heritage Site

We visited Yellowstone and Grand Teton National Parks last week and were happy to see the peak of fall foliage especially the brilliant golden color of aspen and cottonwood trees.  We also see many wildlife in the parks

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERAOLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERAOLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERAOLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERAOLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERAOLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERAOLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERAOLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERAOLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERAOLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

2 thoughts on “Yellowstone National Park – Fall 2019”

  1. lienfu@aol.com says:

    Thank you very much for sharing these photos. I didn’t turn off the computer last night. I saw these photos on the screen when I just stepped in to my office this early morning before I turned on the light. All of them are too pretty for me to believe that these are the place I have visited before. I will keep them in my file for future review and learning. Lien-fu Huang

