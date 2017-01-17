dsc_7874

Time to Build Nest …

January 17, 2017
Three weeks ago, I took this bald eagle picture flew over my head toward the electrical transmission tower carrying a big tree branch for nest building.  It’s a rare sight other than snatching fish from the water. I remember I posted a similar picture last year, an amazing large tree branch – really showing the power of eagle’s grip.

DSC_3885-1

I went back to Conowingo two days ago and didn’t see too much action of fish catching scenes but did capture another eagle carrying (small) tree branch for nest building.

dsc_8075
dsc_8077
dsc_8078
dsc_8080

 

 

