Time to Build Nest …

Three weeks ago, I took this bald eagle picture flew over my head toward the electrical transmission tower carrying a big tree branch for nest building. It’s a rare sight other than snatching fish from the water. I remember I posted a similar picture last year, an amazing large tree branch – really showing the power of eagle’s grip.

I went back to Conowingo two days ago and didn’t see too much action of fish catching scenes but did capture another eagle carrying (small) tree branch for nest building.