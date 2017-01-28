As a result of my recon trip to Prime Hook National Wildlife Refuge (NWR) in confirming the snow geese migration in this area last week, I took about ten of my photo friends for a snow chasing day trip two days ago (January 26, 2017). It was a fruitful trip to see and photograph these beautiful birds. First, we spotted two big flocks in the nearby corn fields.

Then, unexpectedly, we saw a massive gathering of snow geese in tens of thousands in the water of Delaware Bay at Prime Hook Beach. Over the last ten years of photographing the snow geese I only came across this “ocean view” once quite a few years ago. I love the simple photo setting of ocean and blue sky.

Finally, we went back to the corn field and waited for the sunset light shining on the flying snow geese turning their white feather to the golden color. What a way to finish our snow geese photo outing on a gorgeous January day in the 50 degree day (10 degree C.).

Happy lunar New Year to all!