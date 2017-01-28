dsc_8484

Snow Geese Photo Outing

by shungphotography
January 28, 2017
As a result of my recon trip to Prime Hook National Wildlife Refuge (NWR) in confirming the snow geese migration in this area last week, I took about ten of my photo friends for a snow chasing day trip two days ago (January 26, 2017). It was a fruitful trip to see and photograph these beautiful birds. First, we spotted two big flocks in the nearby corn fields.

dsc_8247
dsc_8248
dsc_8276
dsc_8266
dsc_8294

Then, unexpectedly, we saw a massive gathering of snow geese in tens of thousands in the water of Delaware Bay at Prime Hook Beach. Over the last ten years of photographing the snow geese I only came across this “ocean view” once quite a few years ago. I love the simple photo setting of ocean and blue sky.

dsc_8458
dsc_8568
dsc_8488
dsc_8388-1
dsc_8472
dsc_8451

Finally, we went back to the corn field and waited for the sunset light shining on the flying snow geese turning their white feather to the golden color. What a way to finish our snow geese photo outing on a gorgeous January day in the 50 degree day (10 degree C.).

d7k_0215
dsc_8610
dsc_8611
dsc_8621

Happy lunar New Year to all!

 

 

 

 

 

