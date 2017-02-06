Snow Geese Under Morning Light

During our last photo outing to shoot snow geese as shown on my previous post “Snow Geese Photo Outing”, we did photograph the beautiful snow geese under warm and beautiful sunset light. However, we missed the shot of snow geese lift-off scene in early morning, because the Refuge’s pool next to Broadkill Road was dry and therefore, no massive gathering of snow geese overnight. I dug out a couple of pictures I took in the area four years ago. I still remember we arrived the area and parked the car on the roadside at dawn and as soon as we got out of the car we could hear very loud noise from tens of thousands of snow geese waking up and ready to take off to the nearby corn fields for their breakfast. Sure enough, as the sun cracked the first light above the horizon, they all took off simultaneously and flew away. What a sight to witness and photograph!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Like this: Like Loading... Related