Milky Way at Death Valley

Death Valley is considered as one of the darkest sky or least light pollution park in the country. As a matter of fact, on February 10, 2013 International Dark Sky Association designated Death Valley National park as an International Dark Sky Park. For this reason, we were not about to pass up the opportunity, fortunately we did have one clear night during our three-night stay. We drove to Harmony Borax Works, a least visited spot, especially at night and try to use the Works as foreground to shoot the milky way. Somehow we were a bit disappointed that the milky way did not stand out very good. Just for comparison, here below was what we got at Arches National Park in Utah on June 26, 2014:

and at Big Meadows of Shenandoah National Park, Virginia on June 12, 2015:

and finally at Blackwater Falls State Park in West Virginia on October 15, 2015:

It is fun to look for and photograph the milky way in the dark sky – it’s easy and only take 30 second to shoot. I’m sure I will continue look for the opportunity to photograph this beautiful scene.

