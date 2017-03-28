Cherry Blossom in Washington, DC

As long as I can remember, I always joined the tourists and locals alike to see and photograph cherry blossom at Tidal Basin of Washington, DC every year except this year. The March weather this year has been crazy, to say the least. A warmer than normal winter led into a very warm February. That brought the cherry blossoms to the verge of blooming around mid-March. Then an arctic blast hit. It slowed the development to a crawl. It caused widespread damage (50%) to many of the blossoms because it came at most vulnerable time when the bloom was just to begin. The bloom did reach the peak last weekend (March 25-26) but was kind of subdued as compared to some previous years. I went back to my phot library to dig out a few of my favorite pictures I took in the past several years for this post. Hope you enjoy.

