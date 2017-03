I always consider spring is the most beautiful season in Washington area. Almost all kind of trees bloom not just the cherry trees and of course, many kind of flowers such as daffodils, tulips, daylilies, etc. bloom beautifully everywhere, especially at my favorite Brookside Gardens. As we entering the month of April, I hope to have tulips and lilies posted later.

Weeping cherry blossoms:

Yoshino Cherry Blossoms:

Chinese Red Buds:

Magnolias:

Daffodils:

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

Advertisements