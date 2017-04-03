Old Train Stations and Railroad Tracks

I drove by the overpass of this railroad tracks all the time and decided to walk down there last fall to get some close-up pictures. I always enjoyed taking pictures of the tracks, straight or curve, as I like to play with the composition for the image.

I am also attracted to the old train stations. Here is a beautiful old but classic train station of the Town of Point of Rocks in Frederick County of Maryland:

Finally, here is an old but attractive train station of a small town (Shi-fen) in northern Taiwan that attracts many tourists during the annual Lantern Festival, usually in February. The railroad track literally is the “main street” of the town with all kinds of shops, eateries and of course, lantern launching shops.

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

Lantern Launching is particularly popular among the young tourists from Japan, Korea and China. They write down their wishes on the lantern and watch the lantern takes off like hot air balloon and carry their wishes to the heaven.

Advertisements