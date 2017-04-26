Great Falls of Potomac River, Virginia

I took my Nikon Coolpix P900 camera out to the Great Falls this morning. This camera considered as a high-end Point and Shoot by some people, has an amazing 28-2000 mm range of focus length (35mm film camera equivalent). Instead of lugging a heavy telephoto zoom lens of 40/600mm, it’s a light and delightful option for shooting bird far away like the blue herons we saw at the Great Falls today. However, I’m still not sure about how good it is able to capture the landscape images because of the limitations of f-stop and shutter speed settings that I’ve learned about this camera thus far. I did take some shot today and continue with my experimental “oil Paint” filter feature during post-processing with Photoshop software.

and here is a great blue heron image I captured,

Advertisements