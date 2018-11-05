Autumn Colors at Harpers Ferry, WV

Harpers Ferry, West Virginia is a historical rich small town where the States of Virginia, West Virginia and Maryland meet and where Shenandoah River meets Potomac River. It is such a strategic location that it played a very important role during American Civil War that it changed the controlling role between Union and Confederate troops five times in 1861-1865. Today, it is an outdoor mecca for water sports, hiking or just strolling this historical old town. The first overlook image was taken from Maryland Heights a few years ago and the rest of images were taken yesterday morning that all show the beautiful fall colors.
Those colors are breathtaking! Thanks for sharing these!
Thank you. the fall colors in the early morning were certainly brilliant! Thanks for visiting my blog again!
Wow these are gorgeous photos
Thank you! The morning autumn colors were just incredible and I was happy to capture the scenes.