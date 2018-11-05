Autumn Colors at Harpers Ferry, WV

November 5, 2018
Harpers Ferry, West Virginia is a historical rich small town where the States of Virginia, West Virginia and Maryland meet and where Shenandoah River meets Potomac River. It is such a strategic location that it played a very important role during American Civil War that it changed the controlling role between Union and Confederate troops five times in 1861-1865. Today, it is an outdoor mecca for water sports, hiking or just strolling this historical old town. The first overlook image was taken from Maryland Heights a few years ago and the rest of images were taken yesterday morning that all show the beautiful fall colors.

    shungphotography says:

      Thank you. the fall colors in the early morning were certainly brilliant! Thanks for visiting my blog again!

    shungphotography says:

      Thank you! The morning autumn colors were just incredible and I was happy to capture the scenes.

