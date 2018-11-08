Taking advantage of a nice autumn weather yesterday, I went back to Harpers Ferry Historical Old Town to capture more autumn scenes that I did not have enough time to do last Sunday. I’m amazed there were so many photo hot spots in this little town.
Harpers Ferry Train Station:
Across Potomac River:
Downtown Scenes:
Hike up to the top of hill where St. Peter’s Catholic Church is located:
Breathtaking!
A fantastic batch of photos! Thank you for sharing!
Thank you! Glad you enjoyed these photos.
Thank you! Glad you liked them!