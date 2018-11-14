Love is in the air…..

November 14, 2018
I’ve photographed many birds and wildlife and occasionally caught their intimate moments.  For instance, I’ve photographed great blue herons building the nest on the secluded tree top mating and raising the chicks.

DSC_4305DSC_9999DSC_4883

During our trip to Custer State Park in South Dakoda last September, we witnessed the big herd of bison crossing the road and blocking the traffic, well, not in a secluded environment, a pair of bison just decided to do their duty so the calf could be borne next spring.

DSC_3520sDSC_3516s

But the most unusual event I witnessed and photographed was below Conowingo Dam where we were concentrating in spotting the bald eagles catching fish out of the water a couple of days ago. Yes, love was in the air…… in a 29 degree cold air. As I was concentrating on two eagles on a dead branch, another pair of eagles suddenly appeared on a rock in front of this dead branch and I couldn’t believe what I was capturing the entire sequence of mating.

D7K_3089-1sD7K_3089D7K_3093D7K_3092D7K_3095

